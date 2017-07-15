ST. MARYS - It's more of a story when Martensdale-St. Marys doesn't make the state tournament. That's why the disappointment of last year motivated the 3rd ranked Blue Devils through the off-season and into the summer. Now, they're one win away from returning to the state tournament.
Martensdale-St. Marys One Win Away from Principal Park
