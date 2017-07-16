10 Sent to Hospital After Bus Accident in Boone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa -- Authorities in Boone County are continuing their investigating of an accident involving a school bus, which sent 10 people to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 30 near 230th and B Avenue, when a car driving westbound on 230th Street collided with a bus carrying a number of teens employed as detasselers.

Officials say the majority of those injured were sent to the Boone County Hospital while a few others were transported to Mary Greeley in Ames.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.