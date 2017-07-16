Iowans Gather for Peace March to Remember Victims of Srebrenica Genocide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One of the worst tragedies in European history brought Des Moines residents together on Sunday.

On July 11th, 1995, Bosnian Serb forces advanced on Srebrenica, killing more than 8,000 Bosnians, and 22 years later people still remember the thousands of innocent lives taken.

Those killed were honored at Simon Estes Amphitheater in Des Moines at the third annual Peace March remembering the Srebrenica genocide. Earlier this year, 71 of the previously 1,000 once considered missing were finally laid to rest.

"In Bosnia, July 11th they bury these victims as they find them for the past year, so some years they bury 500, some they bury, this year was probably the smallest, it's 71," said Ernad Muratovic, Executive Director of the Bosnian American Association of Iowa. "And because all these bodies are all in mass graves, so they're finding, you know, one victim may have five bones that they're burying. Actually these 71 that were buried this year, there's not one that has a complete body."

Iowa is home to around 20,000 Bosnians.