IOWA — A new Des Moines Register and Mediacom poll shows Iowans’ current approval rating of President Trump.

Numbers show 43% are satisfied of Iowans are satisfied with the president’s work in office, 52% are unsatisfied, and 5% are unsure.

The poll also revealed what Iowans think of Governor Kim Reynolds’ performance: 46% are satisfied, 24% are unsatisfied, and 30% are still unsure.