Officials ID Victim of Fatal Polk County Motorcycle Crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Police have released the name of the man killed when his motorcycle was hit by a car on Friday night.

Ankeny resident Rueben Ignacio Enriquez, 56, was travelling on NE 14th Street when his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Taylor Linse, 26.

Enriquez was transported to Mercy Hospital following the crash, where he was pronounced dead.

Linse now faces charges of a second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, homicide by vehicle, driving while license revoked, and probation violation.

Polk County Deputies are still investigating the incident.