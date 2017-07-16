× One Dead, Two Injured in Tama County Crash

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died and two others are injured after a car crash in Tama County.

The crash took place on Saturday at approximately 10:42 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol says a Chevrolet was travelling northbound on Highway 21 when it entered a bridge construction zone in which the road was reduced to one lane. A Cadillac was also travelling southbound in the construction zone on Highway 21 when the Chevrolet struck the vehicle head-on.

Donald Selken, 81, was killed in the crash, and Lois Schmitt, 73, and David Keidel, 74, were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.