Sunday Marks 48th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Mission

UNITED STATES -- Sunday marks 48 years since the beginning of the legendary Apollo 11 mission that put the first Americans on the moon.

July 16, 1969 was the day Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins blasted off into space and into Earth's orbit. The lunar module they were aboard did not land on the surface of the moon until July 20th; this was the day that Armstrong took "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

They came back to Earth by landing in the ocean near Hawaii on July 24th, but not before leaving behind a few mementos including an American flag.