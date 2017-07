Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ron Corbett wants you to know he's for real about running for governor, he can raise the money he needs, and he's a credible threat to Governor Kim Reynolds in a Republican primary.

Corbett is Iowa's former House Speaker and current mayor of Cedar Rapids. He admits Governor Reynolds will raise more money than him and that she's the establishment's choice. Dave Price looks at what Corbett is up against in the election.