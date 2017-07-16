The Insiders: July 16th Edition, How Will Experiences Set Republican Candidates Apart?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- State Representative Abby Finkenauer and Thomak Heckroth are both running in the 1st Congressional district race.

Finkenauer's campaign released a message, saying, "We welcome Thomas Heckroth to the race and back to Iowa after he's been living in New York and D.C. for the past decade. We look forward to the important discussion of ways to improve the lives of the people living in Iowa's first. Abby Finkenauer has been focusing on looking out for and helping working families here in Iowa. She was born in Iowa, raised in Iowa, and chose to give back to her community here in Iowa. We respect Mr. Heckroth's passion for the issues, but the working men and women of Iowa's first need a leader who understands the issues they care about on a personal level, not from east coast talking points. There is too much at stake in 2018 and Iowans do not have time to wait for someone to catch up on the challenges that Iowa's families are facing."

Gubernatorial candidate Todd Prichard weighs in on the impact this type of message could have for his party, how he plans to set his campaign apart from those of his opponents, and the experiences he can use from his time with the National Guard that he would be able to utilize as governor.