U.S. Senate Consideration of Healthcare Bill Delayed While Senator McCain Recovers From Surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- The U.S. Senate will delay consideration of the Republican healthcare bill while Senator John McCain recovers from surgery for a blood clot.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that the Senate will work on other legislative issues and nominations next week and "will defer consideration of the Better Care Act" while McCain is recovering.

McCain is in Arizona after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye. In a statement, McConnell says McCain's surgery went very well and he is in good spirits. Doctors have ordered McCain a week of rest.