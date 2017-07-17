Anderson Case Handed to Jury, Verdict Expected Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- The former communications director for the Senate Republican caucus says she was fired for complaining about sexual harassment by lawmakers and colleagues, but her former employers say it was the quality of her work that cost her the job.

On Monday, after five days of testimony, the case was handed to the jury. Unlike in a criminal trial, the burden of proof will be on the plaintiff`s team, and there are three items they needed to prove to the jury.

First was whether the state failed to provide a workplace free of harassment and discrimination. Second, whether the state failed to investigate claims of harassment and discrimination. Finally, whether the state failed to protect Kirsten Anderson from retaliation.

Both sides saw the issues differently. The defense said Anderson was fired based only on job performance.

A verdict is expected on Tuesday. Anderson's team is asking for just over $1.2 million in damages.