Birds Rescued From Alleged Cockfighting Ring Finding New Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nearly half of the chickens rescued from a suspected cockfighting ring now have new homes.

The Animal Rescue League and Des Moines police removed 85 chickens and roosters from a home on the east side last week.

Police say there was enough evidence at the home, like razor blades on talons, to arrest Mariano Martinez Ramirez. He is charged with felony animal contest, possession of contest device, and other charges.

The ARL took in 50 chickens, more than 30 have already been adopted, and more are expected to go home this week.