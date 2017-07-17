Campaign to Spread Kindness in Honor of Hospital’s Founder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's a month of celebration at a metro children's hospital, leading up to its namesake's birthday on July 27th. It's a campaign to get people to do simple acts of kindness in July, and an 11-year-old is taking the request to a whole new level.

It's a busy summer for Grace MuCunn. "On July 22nd, I'm holding a 5k at Ada Hayden, it's a run/walk," she said.

She's planning the Amazing Grace Lemonade Race in Ames to raise money for Blank Children's Hospital. It will add to her already impressive tally. "I've raised over $14,000, and all of it goes to Blank Children's Hospital to Childlife and to support the children here," she said.

She started raising funds two years ago, when she was diagnosed with chronic daily migraines. "It's just like somebody poking you, it's always there," she said.

The money raised at the race will go towards the hospital's Be Like Mr. Blank campaign. Director of Development Brenna Finnerty said, "A.H. Blank is the founder of Blank Children's. They founded the hospital in 1944, in memory of their son Raymond."

In honor of Mr. Blank's birthday, they're asking people to do simple acts of kindness around the community throughout the entire month of July. Examples including giving someone a high five, taking a bag of groceries to the food pantry, and even just feeding someone's parking meter.

Finnerty said, "Anything that can really help make others feel good. Take a picture of it, post it online on social media, tag Blank Children's Hospital and use the hashtag #BeLikeMrBlank, and then we are drawing each week for fun prizes, too."

The hospital is also hosting its online day of giving on July 27th, which is Mr. Blank's birthday.

Throughout the month, sponsors will match donations. The goal is to raise $30,000, which goes to the hospital's compassion fund. Finnerty said, "So that might be gas cards for travel, helping with co-pays, just the little things that really help families when they're going through treatment."

It's something Grace is proud to support during this month of kindness. "Don't take things for granted, because some people don't have as much as you probably do. So always be kind to others and always have a good day," said Grace.

The Amazing Grace Lemonade Race is Saturday July 22nd. You can find more information to sign up on Grace's Facebook Page.

You can donate and find ways to #BeLikeMrBlank on Blank Children’s Hospital’s website. Iowans like ISU's Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard have already tweeted support.