DSM Market District Revitalization Progress Hinges on New Federal Courthouse Location

DES MOINES, Iowa -- City leaders could get some answers regarding the new federal courthouse Monday evening.

The federal General Services Administration is holding a public forum at the Des Moines Central Library at 6:30 p.m. The GSA wants to a build a new courthouse at the location of the former Riverfront YMCA. It's one of four possible building sites .

According to federal officials, Des Moines is one of eight cities across the country slated to receive a new courthouse. Officials say the projects have been on the Judiciary's construction priority list for more than a decade due to overcrowding and inefficiently designed buildings.

Des Moines city leaders hope the GSA reconsiders its building location. They want the new courthouse to be built in the city's new Market District near the East Village. Des Moines City Manager Matt Anderson says it would help spur revitalization and development plans in the area. The lack of a courthouse could delay work on the Market District. The GSA is expected to formally select the location site sometime this fall and begin construction in 2019, according to Anderson.

"Some of that is hinging on the timeline on the federal court's location decision, but whether the courts decide to locate in our district won't drive our development of the Market District. It may change the timing, but we are prepared to develop the area regardless," he says.

City officials add the vision of the Market District is similar of that to the East Village with apartments, restaurants, and office space.