Fred Hubbell Officially Enters Race for Governor

IOWA -- Another Democrat has entered the race for governor.

"I've never been a politician, I've never run for political office, the only special interest to me is that of the people of Iowa."

Fred Hubbell made his decision official on Monday morning, when he released a campaign ad. He says it's time to get Iowa growing.

Hubbell focused on growing small businesses, health care, and fixing the state's budget. He claims Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Gregg have not met their own jobs goal.

Hubbell joins five other democrats officially in the race for governor.