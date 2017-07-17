Governor Reynolds Addresses Water Quality Plan at Altoona Conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- On Monday, Governor Reynolds addressed one of the criticisms of her administration and that of Terry Branstad previously.

Reynolds spoke at the Iowa Soil and Water Conservation District's annual conference in Altoona.

Many reports show Iowa has some of the most polluted waterways in the nation. Former governor Branstad had said for years that passing a comprehensive plan to fund water quality initiatives was one of his top priorities. However, no plan ever made it to his desk.

On Monday, Governor Reynolds said a bill that would create a long term, dedicated and growing fund for those initiatives is in the works right now.

"I want you to know that stakeholders are working diligently with legislators over the interim so that we can get that bill on my desk. I'd like it to be the first bill that I have the opportunity to sign next year," said Reynolds.

The governor says the state is already making some headway in fighting agricultural pollution, which is the leading cause of Iowa's water problems. She says the number of Iowans voluntarily planting cover crops has doubled in recent years.