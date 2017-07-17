× Hawkeyes Launch New Football Ticket Program Promising a Different Seat for Every Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa wants to give football fans the chance to enjoy the action at Kinnick Stadium from every angle.

On Monday the school launched the “Fight For Iowa Mobile Ticketing Program.” The new season ticket plan is mobile in more way than one. All seven tickets are electronic only so you’ll need your mobile phone to get into the stadium. Your seats will also keep you mobile. Each week you’ll be assigned a different seat to the game in locations throughout Kinnick Stadium. The school promises you’ll get a sideline view for at least two games.

Only 500 of the passes will be sold for the upcoming season. The passes are $249.99 each for the entire seven game home schedule. Traditional season tickets start at more than $400.