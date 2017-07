Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The I-35 Roadrunners advanced to the state softball semifinals for the first time. I-35 came from behind to tie Central Springs in a 2A quarterfinal, then in extra innings, the Roadrunners won on a walk-off hit by Cheyenne Hiatt.

I-35 plays Eddyville Blakesburg Fremont in all Central Iowa semifinal Thursday at 5 PM. The tourney takes place at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.