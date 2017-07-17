John Deere Classic Gets Cleanup Help From Veterans Group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The golfers have already gone home, but some of the real work at the John Deere Classic--the cleanup--was completed on Monday.

"Like in the military, we call it a mission. You have a mission, you need to accomplish it."

Monday's mission was loading eleven 3,000-pound scoreboards onto trucks. The classic had the right people for the job: volunteers from the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. This was their second year at the event.

"You come back to find other people that had the same experiences, and they're willing to share that brotherhood again," said one participant.

"There's camaraderie, esprit de corps, same thing we found in the military. That's why I enjoy coming out here and doing the volunteer work," said another member of the group.