IOWA -- The Johnston-Grimes Fire Department is shuffling its equipment around in hopes of keeping everyone a little safer.

Last year the two fire departments merged and now operate as one department with three stations. On Monday, the department announced it has moved its ladder truck to its station on northwest 62nd Avenue. This puts it right in the middle of the district so it can reach all areas faster.

Ambulances have been moved to the two stations on either side.