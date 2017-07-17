Michigan Boy’s Generosity Rewarded by Mail Carrier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MICHIGAN -- A five-year-old in Michigan knows the power of helping others.

On Monday, he was unexpectedly rewarded for his selfless actions. Adam Houssami went into business last week selling Kool-Aid from his driveway. He offered a glass to his mail carrier, who did not have any cash at the time, so Adam decided to give the carrier a glass on the house.

This week, he found a surprise in the mailbox: a letter with a $20 bill inside. The letter said, "Adam, Remember last week you were selling Kool-Aid on a hot day? I didn't have any money but you offered me Kool-Aid anyways. Thanks man! I was really thirsty. Good things happen to good people like you. Stay cool dude."