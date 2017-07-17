× Niang Returns to Ames to Give Back

AMES, Iowa- Former Cyclone Standout Georges Niang returned to Ames to what he called “give back” to the Ames Community.

Even though Niang had just been put on waivers, by his former team the Indiana Pacers, he was as optimistic as ever.

“My goal is to get on with a team and show what I can do at the next level,” said Niang.

He said the biggest surprise of playing in the NBA was the size and length of players, and how fast they could close spaces was the biggest surprise at the next level.

We’ve played against LeBron James,he’s somebody you don’t want to see on the other team,” said Niang.

Niang is working with former Cyclone Women’s basketball standout Lyndsey Fennelly on looking for some way to give back to Ames.

“It’s so important to me because the Ames Community has given so much to me that I couldn’t put it into words,” said Niang. “Instead of just talking about how thankful I am I wanted to show them, and give back to the community, and do that in a fun way, I figured a golf outing would be something I could do that with.”

“One of the greatest phone calls I’ve made in my life,was calling Habitat,” said Fennelly. “We have Georges Niang who wants to help you guys build a house in one day through a golf outing, and they almost dropped the phone I thing they were in such shock.”

Niang is also doing the Golf Outing with a Basketball Camp he is holding in Iowa this week.

Other Cyclones were expected to join in the golf outing. Naz Mitrou-Long, as well as Head Coach Steve Prohm, and Athletic Director, Jamie Pollard were expected to join for the closing program late Monday.