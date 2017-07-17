Planned Parenthood Suing State Over Abortion Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Legislation signed into law this year requires a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can receive an abortion and requires doctors to give women information on the risks that come with the procedure.

Both measures landed in court on Monday. While some believe the waiting period and mandatory doctor visits take away a woman's right to choose, defense for the state spent the day trying to prove it does not.

"If this law goes into effect, women will be delayed in the process of seeking an abortion," said USCF physician Daniel Grossman.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is suing the state to have the portion of these portions of the law lifted. They are not currently active, but Jason Reynolds, an abortion clinic manager, said he felt the effects when they were mandatory in May.

"A lot of patients were very angered on why someone could decide this type of thing for them. Other patients were very upset because they had already made this decision," he said.

Jill Meadow, the director of Planned Parenthood, said the added two visits is the most troubling part of the law. Planned Parenthood presented studies showing similar requirements in different states creating financial and medical burdens for patients, ultimately taking away women's rights to due process.

But defense for the state argued the opposite, and the first day of testimony ended with two sides still divided.

There are currently 27 states that have mandatory waiting periods for abortions, ranging from 24 to 72 hours.

Testimony in this case will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.