Senator Boulton Calls on Governor Reynolds to Challenge Health Care Bills

IOWA -- Senator Nate Boulton is challenging Governor Reynolds to join other Republican governors in challenging the health care bills being debated in Washington.

This weekend, Vice President Mike Pence pitched support for a Senate plan at a meeting of the National Governors' Association. However, he reportedly faced opposition from a number of Republican governors who are concerned about the federal savings in the plan being passed on to the state.

On Monday, Boulton released a statement saying, "Republican governors across the country are showing political courage and putting the good of their citizens ahead of party. Unfortunately, our current governor is not one of them."

The governor's office responded on Monday with the following statement: "Governor Reynolds appreciates the opportunity to work with Vice President Pence and the Trump Administration for affordable, high-quality and sustainable health care system in Iowa. Obamacare is collapsing and is unaffordable, unworkable and unsustainable."