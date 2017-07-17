Three Bikers Injured at Event Remembering Iowa Cousins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANLEY, Iowa -- Three bikers were hurt in a crash during a motorcycle rally for a pair of Iowa girls who were abducted and killed five years ago.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Stanley in eastern Iowa at an event remembering Lyric Cook and Elizabeth Collins. One of the bikers tried slowing down, and flipped over their handlebars. Organizers say they believe the motorcyclist was trying to slow down because of a dead animal in the road.

One of the bikers was flown to Iowa City for treatment and the other two were taken to a hospital in Oelwein.

"Some of us got together and did a prayer right there at Barney's when we found out and everything. It's one of those things where we were thinking about the injured riders all day long, it was on our thoughts all day long," said event organizer Shawn Murphy.

Friends of the injured bikers believe they will be alright, but the man flown to Iowa City is being treated for serious injuries to his face.