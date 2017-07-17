USDA Deputy Secretary Nomination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new nominee for Deputy Secretary for the department of agriculture, Stephen Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association (ASA) was chosen by President Trump.

He has been with the ASA for the past 21 years, before that he worked in the Reagan and George H.W. Bush Administrations at the USDA, eventually serving as Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service. He also grew up on a farm in Minnesota.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue applauded the nomination, in a tweet he says, "Look forward to working with Stephen Censky when he becomes Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. Great choice by the President."