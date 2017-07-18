× Governor Admits Frustration with D.C., But Won’t Provide Specifics on Obamacare Overhaul

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has been asked numerous times about her position on her party’s attempts in Washington, D.C. to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as they have promised since 2010 when the changes became law. Once again on Tuesday, she declined to offer many specifics as to what she wants and doesn’t want in any health care insurance reform.

“You all are constantly asking me to weigh in on whatever the proposal of the day is,” Reynolds told reporters at her weekly news conference, “It fluctuates even within a day.”

President Donald Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning about his party’s latest failure to find agreement on health care reform. He blamed Democrats, who hold the minority in both chambers of Congress.

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

Reynolds declined to say whether she supports letting Obamacare fail, as the President suggested– which could cause great angst for thousands of Iowans who rely on subsidized health care coverage through Obamacare–or whether she supports a repeal and replace effort at once or a repeal of Obamacare with a replacement coming at a later time.

Reynolds said, “I can tell you what I’m focused on. I’m focused on things that I can control and that I have an impact on. And that would be that making sure 72,000 Iowans have some type of health care coverage come January 1 of 2018.”

The governor said she is working on a “stopgap” plan to cover Iowans until Republicans finally agree on their Obamacare replacement.

Without action it is possible some Iowans will not have any options for health care coverage next year.