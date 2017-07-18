× Health Department Warning of Counterfeit Pills in Iowa

IOWA — Health officials are warning of dangerous counterfeit pills making their way into Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health discovered a new synthetic opioid drug in the state, and the recent cases of counterfeit pain pills were confirmed by the Iowa DCI.

The pills are made to resemble prescription oxycodone, but contain more powerful artificial opioids like fentanyl. The health department warning does not apply to medications from licensed professionals.