× Iowa’s Secret Shelter from the Heat: Maquoketa Caves State Park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa- With the extreme heat moving over the state, many are looking for new ways to cool off.

In Jackson County, in eastern Iowa there is a cool place, which was first discovered by settlers back in the 1830’s. Maquoketa Caves was named one of the early Iowa State Parks, back in 1921.

Now this park averages around 300,000 visitors a year. Forty-five percent of those come from out-of-state, with fifty-five per cent of the visitors come from somewhere in Iowa.

Jason Juron came here with his family from Indianola.

“We just got done with the Iowa Games we participated in,” said Juron. “We just wanted to find a place it’s cool and we love nature we want to get the kids outside so this is a win-win it’s a good day.”

The caves are cool, and wet.

“In the winter time it gets as cool as 40,” said Scott Dykstra, DNR Park Ranger here. “For the summertime the highest we get to is 55 inside as far as you can get into the caves.”

Dykstra said the mercury averages around 50 degrees.

“Wet, dark, there’s a little creepiness to it, that’s why you need a flashlight or you’re going to get lost,” said Juron.