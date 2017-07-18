DES MOINES, Iowa – The latest additions to the Iowa State Fair menu have been revealed.

Local celebrities, including our own Ed Wilson, are taste-testing some of the newest State Fair culinary creations Tuesday afternoon and will be voting for their favorites. The top three will be voted on by fairgoers, who will pick 2017’s Best New Food.

But before the winner is chosen, take a look at the delectable new treats you can enjoy during the fair and plan out your own menu — from appetizer to entrée to dessert.

A sneak peek of the new foods for 2017 was released on the Fair’s website Monday, but the link is no longer available.

New Foods for 2017 Iowa State Fair

Chocolate Lava Cake — A slice of chocolate cake topped with vanilla soft serve and hot fudge. The Chocolate Lava Cake is located in the Walnut Square for $4.00.

Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake — Corn meal batter flavored with enchilada spices. Fried as a funnel cake, topped with Chorizo and White Queso. (This is not dessert.) The Cheese Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake is located on the Triangle for $10.00.

Apple Taco — Apple taco is a soft shelled tortilla deep fat fried sprinkled with cinnamon/sugar filled with granny smith apples topped with whip cream and caramel. The Apple Taco is located in the east canopy of the Varied Industries Building, the Cultural Center Courtyard, the southside of the Triangle and in the northwest corner of Walnut Square for $4.00.

Bauder Mud — Cream Cheese Brownie Chunks, drenched in a chocolate shake, topped with whipped cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup and served in a Bauder Skillet. Requires a straw and spoon. The Bauder Mud is located on the south side of the Agriculture Building for $6.00.

Pancake Taco — Breakfast taco filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage and bacon with pancake as the shell with syrup drizzled over the top. The Pancake Taco is located by the Mid-American Stage for $4.50.

Iowa’s Big Pork Leg — A pork shank that is Iowa raised and smoked to perfection with a sweet Caribbean seasoning. The Iowa’s Big Pork Leg is located east of the Administration Building for $9.00.

Golden Fry Choco Pocko — A crispy golden fried bread pocket of creamy chocolate-Flavored hazelnut spread on a stick and then dusted with powdered sugar. The Golden Fry Choco Pocky is located north of the Varied Industries Building and west of the main entrance for $4.00.

Bruschetta Sundae “Mt. Vesuvius” — A threesome of culinary delights. Toasted Ciabatta bread topped with 3 different Italian Specialties. A volcano of honey sweetened cream cheese erupts between 2 seedless grapes and overflows with savory fig balsamic reduction lava. Pine nuts and seasoned tomatoes that have been wood oven roasted topped with fresh basil pesto. A icy cold fresh mozzarella cheese slice, sweet basil, heirloom tomato topped with olive oil and an Italian Flag. Served with a loaf end breadstick. The Bruschetta Sundae “Mt. Vesuvius” is located by Grandfather’s Barn for $9.00.

Rah! Edible Cook E Dough — Raw Edible Safe Cookie Dough comes in multiple flavors: “Chip off the Ole Block,” “You make me Snicker,” “Double Choc Brownie Chunk,” “Its your Birthday” and “The Monster” (Gluten Free). The Rah! Edible Cook E Dough is located South of the Bill Riley Stage, 1 scoop $3.00 or 2 scoops for $5.00.

Campfire Cones — The Campfire Cones come in 6 different flavors and is wrapped in a waffle cone ready for the heat. Contents include: graham crackers, marshmallows, chocolate bits and topped with a toasted marshmallow. The Campfire Cones are located west of the Varied Industries Building for $6.00.

Fruit & Chocolate Fondue — The Fruit and Chocolate Fondue includes strawberries, or a combination of strawberries, pineapples and blackberries to dip into premium dark dipping chocolate. The Fruit and Chocolate Fondue is located by the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion for $6.00.

Thanksgiving Balls — Traditional vegetables along with Iowa Grown Turkey all rolled into a ball, breaded with herb infused stuffing, deep fried and drizzled with sweet & spicy cranberry sauce. The Thanksgiving Balls are located on the west side of the Bill Riley Stage for $6.00.

Pork-Almighty — The tower of power! The Pork Almighty contains crispy beer battered twister fries and is covered with queso cheese sauce, smothered with smoked shredded pork, topped with sauteed onions, green peppers, Cookies BBQ sauce and is sprinkled with shredded cheese. A soft drink is included. The Pork Almighty is located at Steer N Stein on Grand Avenue for $12.00.

Mig’s Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap — Mig’s Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap contains diced smoked chicken tossed with a creamy bacon dressing, celery, and chopped herbs. Inside the tortillia is the chicken salad mix along with shredded iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes and crispy bacon bits. The Mig’s Hickory Smoked Chicken BLT Wrap is located southeast of the Varied Industries Building for $9.00.

Sweet Potato TotChos — Sweet potato tater tots with a marshmallow and caramel sauce drizzled over top. The Sweet Potato TotChos are a dessert alternative. The Sweet Potato TotChos are located on the north side of the Triangle for $7.00.

More new foods in 2017