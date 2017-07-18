× Pets Rescued from Burning West Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Several pets were rescued from a burning home in West Des Moines Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to home in the 700 block of 12th Street just before 10:00 a.m. after someone walking by discovered the fire. The witness knocked on the door but no one answered, then flagged down a motorist and they called 911.

Firefighters say there was a lot of junk in the home that they had to work their way through before finding the source of the fire. Once the fire was found, it took them about five minutes to put out.

No people were home at the time of the fire, but two large birds and three dogs were rescued.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.