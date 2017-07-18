State Bills Adding Up in Discrimination Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Former Iowa Workforce Commissioner Chris Godfrey is suing the state, former Governor Branstad, and current Governor Reynolds.

Godfrey says he was discriminated against because he's gay. In 2010, then-governor Branstad cut Godfrey's salary by $40,000 dollars when he refused to resign.

Governor Branstad opted to use a private attorney rather than the Attorney General's Office to defend the state, and the costs are adding up. Since 2010, LaMarca & Landry Law Firm has billed the state more than $900,000.