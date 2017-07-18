× Tama County Crash Claims Life of Indianola Man

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa – An Indianola man was killed in a crash in Tama County Monday night that also injured another man.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of 320th Street in the town of Chelsea.

According to the Iowa State Patrol the driver, 47-year-old Grant Forrester of Indianola, ran off the road and into a ditch while taking a left curve. That’s when his truck hit a utility pole and rolled onto its top.

Forrester and his passenger, 46-year-old Rodney Purk of Montour, had to be extricated from the truck by first responders.

Forrester was pronounced dead on the scene and Purk was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.