Testimony in Planned Parenthood vs. Iowa Case Ends Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The expense of new restrictions on abortions were argued in court on Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland is suing the state over the portion of the law requiring a 72-hour waiting period and two doctor appointments before women are allowed to get an abortion.

On Tuesday, two sides tried to associate a cost that the mandatory delay could have on women.

“Calculated from Ottumwa to Des Moines $36 in labor costs, and the woman would have to get child care, and that’s by car, I think if she had to take the bus, it would be more than $100 and that’s to get to the closest abortion center,” Environmental Sociology professor Jane Collins said.

Collins said 75% of all women who seek an abortion in Iowa live at or below the poverty level.

“I believe that the act will cause financial, logistical, and emotional stress for women living at or below the poverty line, and I think it leave bills unpaid and force them to take on debt," Collins said. “Because of the act, this may push them past the point to get a surgical abortion."

Dr. Susan Wing Lapinski is a local OB/GYN and has worked with more than 2,000 women in Iowa. She said she believes this act will have a negative impact on all her patients.

“I am worried specifically about the 72-hour wait and the harm that it may cause to my patients, the interference with being able to receive timely and safe medical care,” Lapinski said.

Defense to the state does not deny Dr. Lapinski's concerns, but is still trying to prove that the mandatory delay helps with the decision-making process.

Testimony in the case ended Tuesday afternoon. Judge Jeffrey Farrell did not say when he would issue a ruling.