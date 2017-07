× Verdict Reached in Anderson Sexual Harassment Trial

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A verdict has been reached in Kirsten Anderson‘s trial alleging sexual harassment by Senate Republicans.

The jury awarded Anderson $2.1 million in damages.

Anderson’s team was asking for $1.2 million, and received nearly double that amount. $1.4 million was awarded for past damages and $795,000 for future damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.