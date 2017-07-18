Winterset Wins One for the Sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE - Monday afternoon the Winterset team bus was ready to take off for the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge when their starting right fielder never arrived. The team instantly knew something was wrong, and they were right. Pickering was involved in a single car crash and was air lifted to the Methodist Blank Hospital in Des Moines.

Pickering suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to her sister and teammate, the wreck resulted in a broken clavicle, a dozen staples in her head, and multiple broken ribs. The family told Channel 13 that Pickering is now resting at home.

Meanwhile, Pickering's older sister, Ally, and the team took the field for their quarterfinal match-up against Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Playing with her younger sister in mind Ally hit a solo home run in her first at-bat of the tournament. It was all Winterset from there. The Wildcats beat Luton 5-2.