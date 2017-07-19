× Botanical Garden’s Rare Corpse Flower Bloom is Imminent

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s about to get downright stinky at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.

The garden’s titan arum, a corpse flower named Carrion My Wayward Son, Carrie for short, is expected to bloom Wednesday night.

The rare flower is expected to be open fully Thursday.

Extended hours are planned for the event, with the garden being open until 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. The garden will also be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., or possibly later, on Thursday.