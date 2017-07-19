City of Ankeny Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- The city of Ankeny is the fastest growing city in the Midwest and the 14th fastest growing city in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2016 the fire department responded to 4,158 calls, over a 50 percent increase since 2009.

“We need a new station in north Ankeny because of explosive growth. We’ve had a lot of people move into Ankeny over the past ten years. We are going to get a brand new station that looks just like this one with a brand new ambulance, brand new engine and a bunch of brand new firefighters,” Ankeny Fire Chief Jim Clack said.

Clack said the new station will be modeled after Station 2 which was built about nine years ago.

He said their stations take care of everything from a hazardous spill to fires.

“We don’t just fight fires. Eighty-percent of what we do here is emergency medical services. So most people don’t know that. Most of what we do is bringing people to the hospital when they’re in trouble,” Clack said.

Clack said all of the firefighters at Station 2 are either EMT’s or paramedics so they can all help respond to emergency medical calls.

The funding for the new fire station comes from a bond referendum that was put on a ballot on May 2 and passed with 86 percent approval.

The new station is located on the northwest corner of NE 36th Street and NE Otter Creek Drive.

The groundbreaking ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.