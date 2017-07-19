× Extreme Heat Causing Changes for Metro Events

DES MOINES, Iowa — The heat is forcing organizers to change plans for a few area events.

The Jazz in July concerts planned for Wednesday and Thursday are being moved indoors.

The lunchtime series currently taking place has been moved from the Cowles Commons to inside the Capital Square.

Thursday’s concert at Hoyt Sherman place will be held inside its theater.

Friday’s evening concert featuring the John Morgan Orchestra is moving to the Harmon Fine Arts Center at 2525 Carpenter Avenue.

Additionally, the Commons Off the Clock event on Friday is being postponed until the 28th.