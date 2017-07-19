× Guilty Plea for Iowa City Man in Sexual Abuse Case

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Iowa City man accused of performing sexual acts on multiple incapacitated women back in 2013 has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Twenty-six-year-old Nathan Schloss appeared before a judge on Monday and entered several guilty pleas to assault causing serious injury and invasion of privacy.

Schloss was arrested in December 2014 after police found videos and photos allegedly showing him engaging in the sexual behavior. The lewd acts occurred between May and November of 2013.

Police discovered the videos after Schloss gave them a video of his roommate abusing a cat.

The plea deal comes after several delays in setting a date for trial. Sentencing for Schloss is scheduled for September 14th.