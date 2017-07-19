Iowa Company Was Organic, Before Organic Was Cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWAY, Iowa- the town of Norway Iowa has been known for it’s 20 state baseball championships, and a baseball movie.

Now the town is being known for something completely different, it’s largest employer, Frontier Co-op.

“Frontier Co-op has been the leading producer of organic products for the last 40 years, we’re recognized for our quality, our sourcing and our social responsibility,” said Anne Rierson, PR Manager for Frontier. “We manufacture organic herbs spices and extract, and we also have a brand of essential oil's and aromatherapy products.”

The co-op was formed in a small cabin in Palo, Iowa in 1976. In the 80’s the group of what some have referred to as hippies, moved to a farm outside of Norway. That was the birth of what is now a $190 million dollar a year operation, with 500 employees at four Iowa locations.

“I think Frontier Co-op is a hidden gem one of the industry’s largest manufacturers of organic herbs and spices,” said Rierson. “I think a lot of people in Iowa just don't recognize us they might see us in the grocery stores but you don't know that were made here in Iowa.”

The company travels the world, to by the herbs and spices it needs to bring back to Iowa, where the products are produced. Buyers are on the road almost year round to visit over 50 countries to get what is needed.

Frontier also wants to give back to help it’s growers. It goes and works, and donates for local community projects in country, such as a new water well.