Iowans Head Off To China Trade Mission

Governor Kim Reynolds and more than 20 agricultural leaders are off to China for a historic trade mission to boost demand for Iowa grains, meat, milk, and eggs.

At her weekly press briefing, Reynolds talked about the importance of Chinese trade. Noting that Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg took part in a large purchase of soybeans last week.

Reynolds will be greeted by Ambassador to China Terry Branstad.

She says this is her sixth trade mission to China because the country is a priority for Iowa and its farm families.

She says, "We're going to continue to build relationships that's so important for the asian communities we want to continue to build on the great relationship that we have and look for opportunities to not only maintain the existing footprint that we have in China but look for opportunities to build and expand our markets."

The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) estimates several hundred million more Chinese will join the middle class, which will be a driver for protein demand.

“We’re honored to be part of the mission and looking forward to meeting Ambassador Branstad when we arrive in China,” Kirk Leeds, CEO of the ISA says. “It’s truly a great day for agriculture to have Gov. Reynolds leading an agricultural delegation united in its mission of increasing market opportunities for Iowa farmers.”