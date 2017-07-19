× Public Hearings Begin Over Health Insurance Stop-Gap Proposal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Uncertainty about the Affordable Care Act’s future has already led to providers dropping from Iowa’s exchange.

That would leave more than 70,000 Iowans without insurance coverage.

The Insurance Commissioner has proposed a stop-gap measure to help those affected. The plan still has not received federal approval, but a series of public hearing are being held to discuss the measure.

The first is Wednesday night in Council Bluffs.

The second meeting is in Des Moines on August 2nd at the Central Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The third meeting is being held in Cedar Rapids on August 10th.