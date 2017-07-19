Raccoon Valley Little League Team Wins State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Raccoon Valley Little League All-Stars won what is believed to be the first state championship by an RVLL team in at least 50 years. Des Moines RVLL started in 1955.

The RVLL All-Stars won state in the intermediate division, which is for 12 and 13 year old kids (some of whom have since turned 14). Intermediate is a bridge between Little League and Senior ball, featuring 50 foot pitching distance, 70 foot base paths, and runners who can lead off bases.

The RVLL All-Stars play at the Regional in Michigan this weekend. Regional winner goes to California to play teams from all over the world.