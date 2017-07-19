Summary Judgement Brief Details Baranczyk’s Reasons For Lesbian Coach’s Dismissal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The case isn't set for trial until 2018 but lawyers representing Drake University and head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk have unleashed new details in a summary judgement brief into why former assistant women's basketball coach Courtney Graham was let go.

In December a petition filed by Graham alleged she was forced to resign in 2015 due to her sexual orientation and listed six charges including sexual orientation discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

On Wednesday the University responded to a summary judgement brief filed in June. "Drake University and coach Baranczyk set forth their legal and factual defenses in their motion for summary judgment, and look forward to the court's ruling." The brief, which aims to get the case dismissed, says coach Baranczyk was already aware of Graham's sexual orientation before hiring her as an assistant in 2012. It states that in the fall of 2014 graham asked to be removed from recruiting and scouting duties and became unreliable. It claims Graham often seen arriving late to practice and leaving early. The brief also claims Graham acted inappropriately in front of players and showed up to Saturday morning practices smelling of alcohol.

In December of 2014 the brief claims Graham showed up late to shoot-around before a game at Creighton University and she missed the team bus to the airport for a trip to Idaho State later that month.

When Baranczyk finally informed Graham she would have to look for a new job, the brief claims it was Baranczyk who allowed Graham to use university resources including paying for graham to attend a coaches conference and reaching out to head coaches at George Mason University and the University of New Haven. The brief claims New Haven offered Graham a job but Graham stopped returning messages and the offer was taken off the table.

Finally, once Graham was gone in 2015, Baranczyk hired an openly gay coach as her replacement who was encouraged to bring her girlfriend to games and on road trips.

After a season of unprecedented success on the court, it could be a victory in the courtroom that matters most. University officials stated, "Drake University and head women`s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk have a strong commitment to diversity, tolerance, and non-discrimination. this case was no exception to that commitment."

WHO-TV reached out to lawyers representing all parties involved but received no response.