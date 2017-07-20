× First Iowa West Nile Case of 2017 Diagnosed

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of the West Nile Virus in the state this season.

A middle-aged man from Ida County has tested positive. He was not hospitalized, but the IDPH says he is recovering.

Surveillance has identified four mosquito pools that have tested positive for the virus so far, one in Polk County, two in Pottawattamie County, and one in Story County.

The IDPH say you can reduce risk of exposure to West Nile no matter where you live by using mosquito repellent when outdoors.

Outdoor activities at dusk or dawn, when mosquitos are most active, should also be avoided.

Wearing clothing that covers as much skin as possible can also help cut the risk.

West Nile symptoms start out mild, with fever, headache, and vomiting being the most common. If you experience these, see your doctor immediately.