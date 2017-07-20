Free Sport Physicals for Student Athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Iowa Ortho and Physio is expecting more than 170 athletes to take part in free sport physical Thursday.

Any student that is in seventh through 12th grade is eligible for the free sport physical.

This is the sixth year Iowa Ortho and Physio is giving free physicals to athletes who may have questions about their bones, certain stretches, etc.

Select Medical Physio Athletic Trainer Allison Klapperich said, “We are doing a trial exam of muscle testing, making sure that everything is strong. Making sure that you are not having pain with anything. We are also looking at past history of injury and we are trying to see if you have any underlying conditions like if you have cardiac conditions that we need to red flag.”

On site physical therapists can help the athletes with various exercises to help strengthen a muscle.

Orthopedic surgeon with Iowa Ortho, Dr. Kyle Galles said, “Our part of it comes with muscular skeletal examination and looking for injuries to shoulders, hips, knees, backs to see if there is anything that we can pick up on before they start sports. Especially, loose joints, loose shoulders, knees and so forth.”

The doctors look to see if they can help prevent injury to a certain area of the body before it happens to the athlete.

In order for a student athlete to take part on a team in the upcoming school year, he or she will need to have a physical cleared by a doctor.

The meningitis vaccine is not available at this free sport physical, but Dr. Galles advises you to talk to your doctor if the athlete is in seventh or 12th grade about the vaccine.

The organizers are asking parents to be patient at the event, since there is the potential for a wait.

The free sport physical's are being held at Iowa Ortho on 450 Laurel Street, and will run from 5:30-8:00 p.m.