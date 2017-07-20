ARL Says Dog Owners Are Thinking About Heat Safety All Wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Animal Rescue League of Central Iowa says people are getting the message.

We've heard weeks of warnings about the dangers of leaving dogs in cars on hot days. The ARL says its been called out at least four times to check on a dog left in a car in a parking lot.

"The misconception is 'how long can I keep my dog in car?'" says Josh Colvin with the ARL, "That shouldn't be the question. The question is: 'Is it too hot to take my dog out?' Just leave the dog at home in the air conditioning is probably the better rule of thumb."

Some dogs had to be brought out in the heat today. It was dog show day at the Polk County Fair at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Dogs were paraded through the show ring to show off their grooming and obedience training.

Exhibitors say they and the dogs are both miserable in the heat but you have to make the best of it. They say the trick is taking the dog's minds off the heat.

"When you bring out the hot dogs the dogs get really motivated to work. We cut up hot dogs, we use string cheese, toys, ice cubes, " says Josie Hill who was showing her dog Wrigley.

She says its important to remember the dogs just want to have fun so you need to as well.