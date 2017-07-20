× Kansas Woman Killed in Fiery I-80 Accident

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa – A Kansas woman died in a fiery crash early Thursday morning on I-80.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at the off ramp at Exit 57 in Audubon County around 1:44 a.m.

A car driven by 33-year-old Petra Warnick of Lenexa, Kansas was traveling westbound. Officials say the car left the roadway at the off ramp, in an area of construction, and went airborne before coming to rest on its side. The vehicle then became engulfed in flame.

The investigation into the crash continues.