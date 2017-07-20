× Newest Puppy Jake Foundation Recruits Arrive in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Puppy Jake Foundation welcomed six new students Wednesday.

The adorable 8-week old golden retrievers flew into the Des Moines International Airport from Florida. They are about to begin 20-months of training to become service dogs for wounded combat veterans.

The Puppy Jake Foundation pays for the $20,000 in training and then donates the dogs to veterans.

Volunteers says the puppies behaved on the flight, but they still had a few challenges.

“It was very difficult to get through the airport cause they’re so darn cute, but we had lots of fun and actually had a great opportunity to share the mission of what we do at Puppy Jake Foundation,” said Becky Beach, Puppy Jake Foundation CEO.

If you’d like to learn more about the Puppy Jake Foundation visit their website.